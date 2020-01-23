Wilfred Ndidi is Best Defensive Midfielder in England – Oliseh

Former Super Eagles Coach Sunday Oliseh has hailed Wilfred Ndidi, describing him as the best defensive midfielder in the English Premier League.

Ndidi, 23, has been a key performer for the Foxes this term and his absence saw the Foxes’go on a 3-game winless streak.

Brendan Rodgers’ men played a 1-1 draw in the Carabao Cup semifinal first leg tie against Aston Villa and also recorded back to back loses in the league, against Southampton and Burnley.

The Nigeria International currently leads the interceptions chart in the Premier League with 55, four more than Bournemouth defender Diego Rico who is on 51.

He recently dropped to second in top tacklers’ race after being overtaken by Foxes teammate Ricardo Pereira who has now 90 as against Ndidi’s 85.

The Super Eagles star returned from a knee injury and was a 34th-minute replacement for injured Nampalys Mendy in Wednesday’s 4-1 victory over West Ham.

He brought grit and solidity Leicester’s have lacked in his absence, completing one tackle, making one interception, and recorded 81% PA.

Commenting on Ndidi’s return, Oliseh hailed him for his overall importance to Leicester’s cause this term.

“Wilfred “Superman” Ndidi is back in midfield & Leicester go back to winning ways in style, 4-1 ! Extremely happy for the young man. Personally feel he is the best defensive midfielder in the Premier league, so far this season, Oliseh wrote on his verified Twitter handle.

The midfielder has made 23 league appearances for Leicester this term, scoring twice and recording one assist.

Oboabona Eyeing Return to Super Eagles

Nigerian defender Godfrey Oboabona has declared that he can’t wait to play for the Super Eagles again.

Oboabona, 29, played a pivotal role as the Super Eagles romped to a third continental title during the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa.

He made the squad to the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup hosted by Brazil, playing in all the Eagles group games.

The former Rizespor of Turkey player was also part of the 23-man squad to the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

His tournament was cut short when he sustained an injury in the first half of the Eagles opening game against Iran.

One of his highlights in the National team’s colour was when he scored in Nigeria’s 1-1 draw with Namibia during a FIFA World Cup qualifier in 2014.

Oboabona says he wants to feature for the Eagles soonest.

“I get goosebumps every time I watch” my goal for @NGSuperEagles against #Namibia🇳🇦🔥⚽️😇. Can’t wait to wear the green and white jersey again 🇳🇬💕#Memories #ThrowbackThursday, he wrote on Twitter.

The former Sunshine Stars defender is hoping to move on to an undisclosed team during this transfer window following his spell at Croatia top-flight side Gorica.