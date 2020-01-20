Wilfred Ndidi Gets Leicester City Return Date after Four Weeks Injury Layoff

Leicester city manager Brendan Rodgers says Wilfred Ndidi could feature for the Foxes in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at Aston Villa.

Ndidi, 23, has been on the sidelines since January 9 after damaging his meniscus in training, missing their Premier League defeats to Southampton and Burnley.

The Nigeria International underwent a successful knee surgery and was expected to miss four to six weeks of action.

However, the combative midfielder made a huge progress in his recovery process, returning to training last week.

Rodgers admitted after the 2-1 defeat to the Clarets that he is hopeful Ndidi will return in time for the huge clash at Villa Park.

“He’s back out on the pitches now which is great news for us. The importance of him is huge for this team,” Rodgers told Leicester Mercury.

“He’s recovering very well. He’s worked with medics. He’s been out on the field the last few days so we‘ll see how he is.

“I think it will be too soon for him to be back for Wednesday’s game [against West Ham] but certainly by the weekend and I would say for Aston Villa, hopefully, he will be available.”

In Ndidi’s absence City have gone three games without victory, drawing 1-1 at home to Villa in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final before the back-to-back Premier League losses to Southampton and Burnley.

In the league, City average just 0.91 points per game in the matches Ndidi has not started. With the Nigerian in their line-up, that figure is 1.48 points per game.

Sekidika delighted with Galatasaray Debut

Nigerian winger Jesse Sekidika is excited to make his competitive debut for Galatasaray in Sunday’s 2-1 win against Ogenyi Onazi’s Denizlispor in the Turkish Super Lig.

Sekidika joined the Lions this January after terminating his contract with Eskisehirspor.

He was left out of the matchday squad for a Cup tie against Rizespor last Wednesday, in what could have been his debut.

He was a second-half substitute at the Türk Telekom Stadium on Sunday, replacing former Turkish U23 international winger Omer Bayram in the 86th minute.

Reacting to his maiden appearance, he wrote on Twitter:

“Good win. Thank God for the First game. Thanks for the support.💛❤️🦁⏳. #cimbombom #glorytoGod #stepbystep”.

Goals from former Chelsea forward Radamel Falcao and Turkish midfielder Emre Akbaba handed Fathi Terim’s men the maximum points.

His compatriot, Onazi saw 64 minutes of action for the visitors while Henry Onyekuru missed the game.