Wikki Tourists capture Two Marquee Signings ahead of NPFL Return

Wikki Tourists have secured the signing of Kelechi Ogoh and forward Joel Djondang ahead of the 2020/2021 NPFL Season.

The signings were confirmed by their representative, Daniel Eke, on Monday and both players reportedly put pen to paper on a one-year deal.

“Kelechi and Joel have signed with Wikki tourists, these are two household names in the League and I know they would add quality to Wikki tourist next season”

“I wish them all the best in their new home and I know they shall move steps high in their career,” he confirmed.

Ogoh is a defender, who has played for several clubs including Abia Warriors, Sunshine stars and Lobi Stars.

Djondang, a Cameroonian, also played for former Nigerian champions Kano Pillars.