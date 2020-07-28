Wikki Tourists capture Two Marquee Signings ahead of NPFL Return

Abd'Allah joined Wikki Tourists after two seasons with Enyimba FC, where he won the NPFL title.

Wikki Tourists have secured the signing of Kelechi Ogoh and forward Joel Djondang ahead of the 2020/2021 NPFL Season.

The signings were confirmed by their representative, Daniel Eke, on Monday and both players reportedly put pen to paper on a one-year deal.

 

“Kelechi and Joel have signed with Wikki tourists, these are two household names in the League and I know they would add quality to Wikki tourist next season”

 

“I wish them all the best in their new home and I know they shall move steps high in their career,” he confirmed.

 

Ogoh is a defender, who has played for several clubs including Abia Warriors, Sunshine stars and Lobi Stars.

 

Djondang, a Cameroonian, also played for former Nigerian champions Kano Pillars.

