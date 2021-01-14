Wikki Tourists brings Rivers United down to earth in Bauchi

NPFL leaders Rivers United lost their first game of the season on Wednesday when they were stunned by struggling Wikki Tourists on Wednesday.

Chinedu Udeagha’s 29th minute goal from a well taken free kick was enough to hand Wikki all the points at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium in Bauchi.

Rivers United went into the match on the back of three straight wins, while Wikki failed to win any of their first three opening league games for the first time since 2012-2013 season.

The hosts scored the winning goal from the first real chance of the match in the 29th minute, Udeagha unleashed a perfect free-kick into back of the net from outside the box.

Stanley Eguma’s side almost equalised as Cletus Emotan skillfully displaced his maker, before unleashing a shot from 25 yards, but Stanley Nwabali did well to parry the ball away to safety.

In the second half, Nazifi Yahaya almost doubled Wikki’s advantage, but his shot from Abalogu’s cross was blazed over.

Coach Stanley Eguma introduced Nelson Esor in the 58th minute and the player almost equalised in the dying minutes, but his shot went just wide off goal.

Rivers United were unable to find the leveller until centre referee Abubakar Huntaka sounded the final whistle.