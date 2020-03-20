Wikki Tourist Coach Abdallah Welcomes suspension of NPFL season

Wikki Tourists head coach Usman Abdallah says the League Management Company has made the right call, by suspending the 2019/2020 football season indefinitely.

The LMC announced the NPFL will proceed on indefinite break last Wednesday, as precaution since the outbreak of coronavirus.

Meanwhile the suspension of the league had divided opinions, as some have suggested playing the remaining 13 matches behind closed door.

In his reaction to the development, Abdallah told footballlive lauded the decision to put the safety of the players first, and added that playing the closed door is never a good idea.

“I think anything about health is a right decision, They are trying to protect us and we cannot ignore something like this,” said Abdallah.

“The best thing is to isolate everyone an its not about Nigeria alone, its a thing of the world and even in the German and other European leagues has been shut down.

“Playing behind the closed door is not a good idea, because the players are missing with each other and there is always a risks of transmitting the virus.”

Abdallah added that the Wikki Tourists are doing their best to educate the players on how protect themselves from the virus, while they observe their break in the camp.

“We have already sanitize our camp, our doctors are on ground, we also educate the boys on the virus, because some of them don’t know the symptoms, they are just hearing coronavirus.

“So we will proceed on six days break or a week, but they will remain in the camp, we don’t want them to be moving around and our doctors are on ground, so we are keeping them because our camp is good.”