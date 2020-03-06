Wigan Celebrates Leon Balogun’s Return to Super Eagles

English Championship side Wigan Athletic are celebrating the return of their player, Leon Balogun to the National team, after the Defender was called up for Nigeria’s 2021 AFCON qualifiers this month.

Balogun, who has only made five appearances for the Latics since his January loan move from Brighton was named in the 24-man list to face Sierra Leone in the qualifiers.

It’s the first time the Center back will be called up for a national assignment since the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, where he played 182 minutes in all the competition.

Since securing the loan move to Wigan, Balogun has seen his form improved and was named in the latest Championship team of week.

Wigan tweeted: @LeonBalogun set for @NGSuperEagles duty later this month!#wafc

Since making his debut in 2014, Balogun has gone on to earn 32 caps for Nigeria.