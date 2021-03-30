Why Young Players will Always Suffer at Chelsea – Omeruo

Chelsea’s outrageous loan system and the struggle of young players getting the chance to feature for the Premier League club’s first team isn’t always down to available quality, but football business, former Center Back Kenneth Omeruo has told FL.

Omeruo spent seven years as a Chelsea player, but did not get a minute of action in the first team.

The Nigerian, who was recruited from Jupiler League side Standard Liege, came in as a massive potential in 2012 when he was spotted then in the Belgian side’s academy.

Even his prominence with the National team could not secure him a seat on the bus, subsequently, after a shoulder injury ruled him out of a pre-season spot in 2013.

However, Omeruo believes Chelsea’s financial muscle in the transfer market and the global hype machine often leaves young academy players out in the cold with little or no chance of featuring for the first team.

“I think it’s quite difficult (to play for the first team), mostly because Chelsea is a massive club, who have the finance to buy the best players. And I think from a market strategy it makes more sense to buy a player from Juventus, who has been hyped,” said the Nigeria international.

“But, sometimes it’s not about the quality, like I have been consistent with the National team since 2013, which means I must be doing something good. Aina (Ola) left Chelsea, went to Torino, He was bought back – to Fulham in the premiership.

“A lot of players, who go on loan are playing and doing well. They (Chelsea) have the money and capacity to buy the best players in Real Madrid or some where, and most times this makes it difficult for the young players to feature.”

One of Chelsea’s brightest prospect this campaign, Mason Mount, was a product of the club’s youth system, but even He would have continued on loan, had the club not been handed a transfer ban according to Omeruo.

“I think Mason Mount might not have been featured, if Chelsea were not banned from signing players.

“That shows the quality of players they have in the academy; there’s a lot of quality there, but it’s quite difficult to break it into the first team,” He concluded.