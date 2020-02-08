Why Wilfred Ndidi is Unhappy at Leicester City

Nigerian midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi says it’s really disheartening watching Leicester City’s matches from the treatment table.

Ndidi had a spell on the sideline after suffering a knee injury in January and missed four of Leicester’s last six games, where the Foxes failed to clinch victory.

The combative midfielder, who has been pivotal to his side’s success this season, explained his sadness of having to watch the King Power Stadium outfit lose without being able to help.

“For me, it was sad because I was not in the squad,” Ndidi told Leicester Mercury.

“I was really sad because it’s a very different feeling, watching from the outside instead of playing.”

“Sometimes when you watch the game from the outside you see things better than when you’re playing because you’re not in the situations. But it was still sad for me.”

“We lost points in some games but I still think we did well. The guys that came into the team played well. Sometimes it just isn’t your day.”

Ndidi has featured in 21 Premier League matches for the Foxes this term with two goals to his name thus far.