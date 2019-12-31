Why we lost to Abia Warriors – Maikaba

Plateau United boss Abdul Maikaba has claimed that his squad is suffering from fatigue following their woefull performance against Abia Warriors on Sunday.

The league leaders were thrashed 3-0 by Abia Warriors in one of match day 10 of the Nigeria professional football league contest .

The scoreline was one of the suprise results of the week and experience manager said his team suffered as a result of long travel from Jos to the venue of the game.

“I can say the result was not a true reflection of the game but I don’t want to have excuses; we lost and we lost,” began Maikaba”

“We will look at the next game but for sure, I believe fatigue is in our players. We travelled for two days. Half way to Makurdi, our bus broke down and we stayed for over seven hours repairing the bus.

“We started our journey on Saturday morning and came to Umuahia around 3 so we came straight to the stadium for warm-up so I believe the fatigue is part of the problem,” he explained.