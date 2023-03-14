Why Terem Moffi Betting on Himself made Sense, Doubters were Wrong

Terem Moffi. (Photo by Gwendoline Le Goff/FEP/Icon Sport via Getty Images)

When Terem Moffi forced his to move to OGC Nice in January it caused some hoopla back home, fans were left befuddled.

Moffi was scoring goals, contribution to FC Lorient’s push for a European spot, quite audacious, but his 12goals at the time was a thrust to that ambition.

However, OGC Nice met the selling club’s valuation of €15million for the 23 year-old Nigerian.

Since that deadline day move, the January acquisition has featured in 6 games and has 5-goal contribution (3goals, 2assists) to his name.

 

His most recent came at the weekend in the 2-2 draw against FC Nantes, where he scored and provided the assist for Nice’s second goal.

What’s intriguing about the stats is how the numbers stack up and showing how quickly, perhaps, he has adapted to new surroundings and in a system that enhances his overall contribution.

The Ligue 1 season is 27matches – he missed three games – his progression shows that he could improve areas of his game within a short while.

Indeed, Moffi’s quality is not in doubt, considering his debut season in France saw him score double figures (32apps 14gials 2assists).

He has supplanted those numbers this league campaign, and in less games played (24apps 15goals 2assists).

The Player’s ascension is almost certain, and the proof is evident in how meticulous the career choices he has made are showing.

