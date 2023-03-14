Why Terem Moffi Betting on Himself made Sense, Doubters were Wrong

When Terem Moffi forced his to move to OGC Nice in January it caused some hoopla back home, fans were left befuddled.
Moffi was scoring goals, contribution to FC Lorient’s push for a European spot, quite audacious, but his 12goals at the time was a thrust to that ambition.
However, OGC Nice met the selling club’s valuation of €15million for the 23 year-old Nigerian.
Since that deadline day move, the January acquisition has featured in 6 games and has 5-goal contribution (3goals, 2assists) to his name.