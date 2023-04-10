Why Super Eagles should go all out to secure Folarin Balogun

By
Adeoluwa Olaniyi
REIMS, FRANCE - DECEMBER 29: Folarin Balogun of Stade de Reims in action during the Ligue 1 Uber Eats match between Reims and Rennes at Stade Auguste Delaune on December 29, 2022 in Reims, France. (Photo by Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images)

Arsenal loanee, Folarin Balogun has been sensational this season in France with 18 league goals in 29 appearances for Reims, and at the age of 21, he is well on the path to Stardom.

Folarin is eligible to play for USA, England, and Nigeria; He was born in New York to Nigerian parents and has represented England at youth level, but has not made any solid desire to play for them especially after Gareth Southgate opted not to hand him a call-up in the last international outing.

Nigeria has an endless list of high-profile players that should be turning out for the Super Eagles had they not pledged allegiance to their countries of birth or through naturalization.

The list of active players currently plying their trade across Europe’s top leagues is long, and many will wonder what would have been had the likes of David Alaba, Manuel Akanji and Bukayo Saka opted to play for Nigeria.

The Super Eagles have a shot to get him to put on the green and white, a massive coup if he agrees to play for Nigeria, given he can offer a different feel to what we have with Paul Onuachu and Terem Moffi, and who knows the striker can go on to be a world beater, his career so far already suggests he will be.

