Why Super Eagles should go all out to secure Folarin Balogun

Arsenal loanee, Folarin Balogun has been sensational this season in France with 18 league goals in 29 appearances for Reims, and at the age of 21, he is well on the path to Stardom.
Folarin is eligible to play for USA, England, and Nigeria; He was born in New York to Nigerian parents and has represented England at youth level, but has not made any solid desire to play for them especially after Gareth Southgate opted not to hand him a call-up in the last international outing.
Only Kylian Mbappé and Neymar have more Ligue 1 goals than Reims' Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun this season – here's number 6 v Troyes. ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️pic.twitter.com/8AYtekh9uO
— Get French Football News (@GFFN) October 5, 2022