Why Salernitana’s Serie A Objective should be a Massive Motivation for Troost-Ekong

By
Adebanjo
-
0
49
SALERNO, ITALY - APRIL 07: William Troost-Ekong of US Salernitana and Romelu Lukaku of FC Internazionale compete for the ball during the Serie A match between Salernitana and FC Internazionale at Stadio Arechi on April 07, 2023 in Salerno, Italy. (Photo by Ivan Romano/Getty Images)

William Troost-Ekong returned from a four-game injury layoff and has been involved in two massive games for Salernitana.

The 29 year-old CB is on loan at the Serie A side for the rest of the season, with a view to making his stay at Salernitana permanent – as well as hoping he’d get a good deal.

Ekong has made five league appearances, three prior the knee problem, but he is working his way back to getting a regular spot in the team – and next the starting XI.

However, the team is fighting to avoid being dragged into the relegation battle.

Currently 15th in the standings, Salernitana are just seven points clear of 18th placed Verona.

Their form in the last seven games has been decent, unbeaten since February when they lost to Lazio, and although they’ve only recorded a win in that stretch of games, they’ve picked points off AC Milan, Inter Milan and Torino.

 

Whilst his impact hasn’t been very massive, the Nigerian and former Watford Center half is a survival specialist and can be very crucial to Salernitana’s hopes of staying afloat.

Ekong proved his worth at Bursaspor, Udinese and even Watford; his two and half season with the English club can provide the motivation to end the season on a high.

There are 8 games left in the campaign and Salernitana have a tough run, with fives against five teams in the top 10.

Salernitana’s Last 8 Fixtures:

Sassuolo (H)
Napoli (A)
Fiorentina (H)
Empoli (A)
Atalanta (H)
AS Roma (A)
Udinese (H)
Cremonese (A)

Particularly, they’ll be facing off against League leaders Napoli and fixtures against UEFA Champions League chasing AS Roma and Atalanta.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here