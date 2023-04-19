Why Salernitana’s Serie A Objective should be a Massive Motivation for Troost-Ekong

William Troost-Ekong returned from a four-game injury layoff and has been involved in two massive games for Salernitana.
The 29 year-old CB is on loan at the Serie A side for the rest of the season, with a view to making his stay at Salernitana permanent – as well as hoping he’d get a good deal.
Ekong has made five league appearances, three prior the knee problem, but he is working his way back to getting a regular spot in the team – and next the starting XI.
However, the team is fighting to avoid being dragged into the relegation battle.
Currently 15th in the standings, Salernitana are just seven points clear of 18th placed Verona.
Their form in the last seven games has been decent, unbeaten since February when they lost to Lazio, and although they’ve only recorded a win in that stretch of games, they’ve picked points off AC Milan, Inter Milan and Torino.
⏱FULL TIME
Salernitana – Inter 1 – 1#SalernitanaInter #macteanimo #forzagranata #uss1919 #IPronosticiCheNonVorraiPerderti #ad pic.twitter.com/qkFx16bxVB
— US Salernitana 1919 (@OfficialUSS1919) April 7, 2023