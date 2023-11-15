Why Obasogie’s Invite is Bad Not Good for the Super Eagles

There was some excitement around the news of Amas Obasogie getting a call up to the Super Eagles this week.
Indeed it’s a big deal nowadays as it was before to get a Super Eagles invite and particularly when you are based in the struggling Nigerian Premier Football League.
Obasogie was handed the invite as a late replacement for Maduka Okoye – without an official reason stated – asked the Football Federation and Coach Jose Peseiro to be excused for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers this month.
Without a doubt, Okoye’s will be a big miss for his quality and the competition he brings to a lean and dodgy goalkeeping department.
In the light of that, should Obasogie’s inclusion be considered an even competition or the tokenism that caters to the groans and moans of having another NPFL protege in the Men’s Senior National Team.