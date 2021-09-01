Why NPFL players can’t compete with Europe based for places in Super Eagles – Rohr

NPFL players will not get preference over players based in Europe as long as the latter play consistently and at very high level, Nigeria manager Gernot Rohr has explained.

Defending his list and the non-inclusion of more players who ply their trade in the NPFL, Rohr reiterated that fitness and quality were important in his decision to invite players.

“I hear this question all the time and I give the same question all the time. I take the best players and actually the home based players are not in competition, they stopped it already a few weeks ago. But I took some of them, I took Adekunle; who plays for Abia Warriors, you must have seen him in training,” said Rohr.

“So, the home based players have a chance if they’re doing well. But they’re not in competition so it’s very difficult for them to be better than the players in Europe, who are playing all the time in their clubs at a very high level.”