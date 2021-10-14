Why Mikel Obi actually joined Chelsea

Former Nigeria midfielder and captain Mikel Obi has revealed he had to sign for Chelsea in 2006 because the futures of three other players were tied to the deal.
Mikel spent 11 trophy-ladened years at Stamford Bridge after signing from Norwegian club Lyn Oslo in what was one of the most controversial transfers in the last two decades.
The 34 year-old midfielder has now revealed three of his teammates in Nigeria’s U-20 level Chinedu Obasi, Emmanuel Sarki and Ezekiel Bala, were also undergoing trials at Stamford Bridge at the time.
Now with Kuwait SC, the Player opted to join Chelsea, who were in a battle with Manchester United for the young Nigerian’s signature at the time.
Part of the deal to hand Mikel a contract would also mean giving the other three a shot at joining the club.