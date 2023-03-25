Why Kevin Akpoguma’s Injury Could Be a Major Blow for Peseiro

The extent of Kevin Akpoguma’s head injury is not certain, but the defender may play no further part in Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in this window.
Akpoguma sustained the injury during Nigeria’s home loss to Guinea-Bissau in the Cup of Nations first-leg qualifying match on Friday.
He was deployed as a CB, a position he can deputize in, but hasn’t played as a mainstay for Country or at club level, with Hoffenheim.
The 27 year-old has played under two Managers at Hoffenheim this season, and both Coaches have preferred him as a RB or RCB, the latter quite seldom.
Why did Jose Peseiro deploy Akpoguma as a makeshift ahead of natural CBs Oluwasemilogo Ajayi and Kenneth Omeruo.
Although the injury was as a result of a tackle, which could have happened anywhere on the pitch, Akpoguma was required to do too much and his pairing with Calvin Bassey also put pressure on the player.