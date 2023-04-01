Why Kenneth Omeruo’s Performance vs Guinea-Bissau is Crucial to his Leganes Career this Season

On the occasion of his 60th cap for Nigeria, Kenneth Omeruo reminded many why he is still an important player.
At the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, someone jokingly asked when he would retire from international football, his response was just as hilarious, “when I no fit catch Kelechi for field”.
Truly, Kenneth Omeruo’s strength isn’t in the sprint, but intelligence and ability to read the game as a Center back have invariably helped him build a decent career.
He brought all that experience to bear in Nigeria’s second leg, Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Guinea-Bissau, who three days earlier had pipped the Eagles 1-0 in Abuja.
That performance was solid as any he had showed in the colors of the national team, and for the 29-year old, it could get him more game time at CD Leganes.
This season, owing to a number of factors, the CB has seen his minutes limited at Leganes, who are in the bottom half of the standings – after 33 games.
But, with a truly marshalling performance, he could buy himself several game appearances before the season ends in the Segunda.
A cheerful Kenneth Omeruo shared an image posted by the Club, of himself at the training ground after a rewarding international break.
“Back to the I.D.,” the tweet read, showing the defender beaming with a smile slapped across his face.
👍🏿 De vuelta a la I.D. 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/601TKLCdIH
— C.D. Leganés (@CDLeganes) March 30, 2023