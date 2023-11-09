Why Iheanacho Can’t Be Leicester City’s No.1 – Maresca

Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca has suggested Kelechi Iheanacho does not possess all the qualities to be first choice striker in the team.
Maresca described Iheanacho as an important player, but this season the 27 year-old has made 15 league appearances for the Foxes, 8 of which he has been introduced off the bench.
The Nigerian is second in the pecking order, behind former England International Jamie Vardy whom Maresca also had high praises for but equally highlighted the 38 year-old’s weaknesses.
Per Jordan Blackwell, Combine the qualities of Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho and Leicester City have a complete player, manager Enzo Maresca has said.
Speaking on the Italian’s rotation policy, Blackwell writes that, the manager says that more often than not he just swaps them over no matter how his team intend to play.
“Inside the box, Jamie is the best one and we cannot teach him anything,” Maresca said. “Probably we can improve him outside of the box, how to link.
“Kele, he has to go on the other side. He is very good at linking, probably he needs to improve inside the box. They complete each other.
“The reason why one is going to play and the other is not going to play is most of the time we use one and the next time we use the other one. Also it depends if they defend with a line of five, if we need to link a little bit more. It depends.”