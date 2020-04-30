Why I Was Dropped As Super Falcons Captain – Oparanozie

Super Falcons Forward Desire Oparanozie addressed some key issues concerning her captaincy and eventual removal among other things during a live interview with Brila FM on Wednesday.

Reflecting on her brief captaincy of the Falcons, Oparanozie suggested she had a run in with the top brass of the Nigeria Football Federation.

She said people in the FA don’t like to be confronted when players have genuine concerns that should be addressed.

Oparanozie insists the period in question had taught her some very valuable lessons, but does not rule out the chance of returning to the team in the future.

The Striker who currently plays for Guingamp, moved from the German league where she played for Wolfsburg after breaking to the scene at the 2010 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup.

She explained that her short-lived spell in Germany was due to a lack of game time.