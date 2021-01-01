Why I Quit My CAF Presidency ambition for Motsepe – Pinnick

President of the NFF, Amaju Pinnick has opened up on why he dropped his CAF presidency ambition.

Pinnick previously announced he consider joining the race for CAF’s top seat, but back tracked almost immediately, opting to run for a position in the FIFA executive committee instead.

In a recent interview the NFF Chief shed more light on his decision.

“When I said wanted to go for the CAF presidency, at that point I have a group in CAF,” Pinnick told Channels TV.

“The issues was that the former president was meant to do twelve or eight years and we were meant to be at the FIFA council. But then, they started to do things that they did and decided not to renew our tenure.”

“We decided to take the bull by horn and try to effect a change, so it’s not about Amaju Pinnick, it’s about the continent of Africa.

“I consulted with every critical football stakeholder in Africa and at the end, it was decided we needed somebody with untainted image, And at that point we decided to support Patrice Motsepe, who is also part of our team and one of biggest club owners in Africa.”

” So in all modesty, when you see someone you can’t stand shoulder to shoulder with in all ramifications, what you need to do is to wait for your time,” the former CAF chieftain said.