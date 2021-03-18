Why I dropped Onuachu for Sadiq Umar – Rohr

Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr has disclosed he overlooked in form Paul Onuachu in order to give Sodiq Umar a chance to prove himself.

Onuachu, who has scored 27 goals for Genk this season, is one of the hottest strikers in Europe but was overlooked by Rohr for the Super Eagles AFCON qualifiers this month.

The Striker was named in the stand by list, but was snubbed again when winger Samuel Kalu was reported injured and the latter’s spot taken by Henry Onyekuru.

Addressing his team selection, the Franco-German said Onuachu was left out in order to hand Umar, who is equally in great form – at UD Almeria – a chance.

“It is because I want to see somebody else,” Rohr told ESPN . “We saw him already, we know him, we know his strengths.

“He was a little bit unlucky each time when he has to play. It is the last moment before the World Cup qualifiers that we can test somebody else, so we choose Sadiq Umar.”

“In this position we have a number one which is Victor Osimhen. There is no question about it.

“If we want a number two, we can have Onuachu, we know him. But I want another opportunity to see a new player, which is Sadiq Umar.”