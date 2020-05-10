Why I Didn’t Wait to Play for Germany – Okoye

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, admits he didn’t think twice choosing Nigeria over Germany when he had to decide on his international career.

Okoye, alongside Francis Uzoho, got Eagles’ call-ups after first choice Carl Ikeme was forced to called time on his career due to health reasons two years ago.

The German-born player pledged allegiance to the Eagles in 2019 and got his first cap in an international friendly against Brazil in Singapore last September.

“It was easy to choose playing for Nigeria, I never dreamt of playing for Germany, I always wanted to play for Nigeria,” said the goalkeeper.

“So, when I got the call, the first one for the U-23 team, this was the dream, this is my fatherland, it was easy, however, I was not released by the club for the U23s.”

“It was an unbelievable moment playing for Nigeria against Brazil, it was amazing, I could talk about that for two hours.

“When the coach called me to get ready, I was on fire, hot, but also nervous because you are playing for your country, this is not playing for a club, that is also good, but you cannot compare playing for the country.

“But as soon as I stepped on the pitch, all my thoughts disappeared, it was like any other game, I was just focused, I would do my thing.”