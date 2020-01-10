Why Getafe Signed Oghenekaro Etebo

Getafe Sporting Director, Angel Martin Gonzalez has given the reasons behind their decision to sign Midfielder Peter Etebo on loan from English Championship side Stoke City.

Etebo, 24, completed his loan switch to the Los Azulones and was unveiled to the fans and media of the club on Thursday.

The combative midfielder failed to establish himself at Stoke City under new manager Michael O’Neill, making just eleven league appearances this term.

Gonzalez admitted that Etebo’s addition will help the club as they push for European football for next season.

“Etebo meets the profile, is strong, fast, complements well with the players we have to give that little point more than we need,” Gonzalez said during Etebo’s unveiling on Thursday.