Why Emmanuel Dennis Struggled at Nottingham

By
Adebanjo
-
0
144
Emmanuel Dennis
Emmanuel Dennis. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Emmanuel Dennis did not hit the ground running at Nottingham Forest and endured a torrid time before he was shipped off on loan to Turkey with Istanbul Basaksehir, but he isn’t to blame for how his time at The City Ground panned out says Managing Editor of Nottingham Forest News, Lee Clarke.

Dennis joined Forest for €14.80m from Watford and featured in only 19 League games, starting only 6 times.

It was a situation that left the player frustrated coming from a season where he had made 33 league appearances and scored 10 goals for the Hornets.

 

“Yeah, I get the impression that Emmanuel Dennis is very much confident of his own ability. I think he backs himself as a decent player,” Clarke told BRL Podcast.

“I think when you’ve come to the Premier League from the Belgian League and scored 10 goals for Watford, there’s nothing wrong with having that confidence. Where that becomes a problem, and where it has become a problem for him, is he’s obviously gone to a different club in Forest where he’s not automatically the first choice.”

“And that was difficult for him because a lot of players, and I don’t think Emmanuel Dennis is the only one that’s guilty of this, and I don’t even think this is just a Forest thing either.”

“Lots of players when they’re about to be signed by a club will get sold a bit of a dream. Yeah, you can come in, you’re going to be the first choice forward. It’s funny because a lot of people anticipated that Dennis and Awoniyi might play in the same team.”

“But like I previously mentioned, when we had to change the system, there was only ever going to be room for one of them. And there was certain times where Dennis was kind of shunted out wide. “

The 26 year-old made a summer move to Basaksehir in the hope of finding his form, but he has managed only 332 minutes in 8 appearances for the club in the Super Lig.

Emmanuel Dennis
Emmanuel Dennis. (Photo by Ahmad Mora/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Perhaps, similar to the switch at Forest which Clarke says hindered the Nigerian, Basaksehir has proven to be not so different.

“And to be honest, I’ll get probably a bit stick from fellow Forest fans this but I don’t actually think Dennis was that bad. He tried his hardest, he was always relying on coming off the bench which is never easy for an attacking player in a team that doesn’t attack much.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here