Why Emmanuel Dennis Struggled at Nottingham

Emmanuel Dennis did not hit the ground running at Nottingham Forest and endured a torrid time before he was shipped off on loan to Turkey with Istanbul Basaksehir, but he isn’t to blame for how his time at The City Ground panned out says Managing Editor of Nottingham Forest News, Lee Clarke.
Dennis joined Forest for €14.80m from Watford and featured in only 19 League games, starting only 6 times.
It was a situation that left the player frustrated coming from a season where he had made 33 league appearances and scored 10 goals for the Hornets.