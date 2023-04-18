Why Alex Iwobi Isn’t “The Guy” Yet, and His Next Move Should Dazzle

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 03: Alex Iwobi of Everton battles for possession with Clement Lenglet of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park on April 03, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

When Alex Iwobi curled home that 30yarder, beating David DeGea back in October, it felt like he had finally unlocked a skill level, crucial for the elevation of his game; to match the progression of his talent.

Looking back at it now, it has been 22 Premier League matches since Iwobi created that exciting moment at Goodison Park, but it all seems to be a truly distant memory now; the goals dried up as fast.

 

 

In fact, in 31 PL matches this season the 26 year-old has managed only that goal, but added six assists – for an attacking midfield player it is a paltry contribution.

So, it begs the question if there’s a personnel quality problem at Everton or if this is the best that he can give.

Everton are in a desperate situation, sitting a place above the relegation zone but tied on points with Nottingham Forest who occupy 18th position on the table.

The stats show that the Nigerian is the team’s most effective player progressing the ball; on per game basis and overall.

So perhaps in the problem lies the solution and Iwobi needs to take the initiative; be a bit more selfish or direct in front of goal, or a combination of both.

He has one year left on his current deal at Everton, and if the Toffees fail to beat the drop this season, it could throw his future up in the air, with a move away from the club very likely.

However, that decision, on where he plays next will come with considerations of his role in the team, how much freedom comes with his playing position and how it enhances him and the quality of the squad, among other things.

Alex Iwobi is an emerging super star, and he’s reaching the peak of his career, but whether he can unlock his full potentials is a question the midfield maestro needs to answer on the pitch.

