Why Alex Iwobi Isn’t “The Guy” Yet, and His Next Move Should Dazzle

When Alex Iwobi curled home that 30yarder, beating David DeGea back in October, it felt like he had finally unlocked a skill level, crucial for the elevation of his game; to match the progression of his talent.
Looking back at it now, it has been 22 Premier League matches since Iwobi created that exciting moment at Goodison Park, but it all seems to be a truly distant memory now; the goals dried up as fast.
In fact, in 31 PL matches this season the 26 year-old has managed only that goal, but added six assists – for an attacking midfield player it is a paltry contribution.
So, it begs the question if there’s a personnel quality problem at Everton or if this is the best that he can give.
Everton are in a desperate situation, sitting a place above the relegation zone but tied on points with Nottingham Forest who occupy 18th position on the table.
The stats show that the Nigerian is the team’s most effective player progressing the ball; on per game basis and overall.
🏃♂️💨 @alexiwobi pic.twitter.com/AmpY0DEPOW
— Everton (@Everton) March 17, 2023