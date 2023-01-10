Who was the Best Men’s Player in 2022?

The year 2022 was a mixed experience for fans of Nigerian football and without doubt, the Men NT’s absence at the FIFA World Cup left the biggest impact.
The Super Eagles lost the chance of a seventh World Cup finals appearance in the tournament which held in Qatar, following the aggregate result defeat to regional rivals Ghana.
In spite of the World Cup disappointment, several players were on enjoying some impressive form; too good to ignore.
In the Serie A, the duo of Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman had once gone head to head, neck and neck as the best performers in Italy’s top flight division in the colors of SS Napoli and Atalanta BC respectively.
In France, Forward Terem Moffi was single handedly carrying FC Lorient’s charge for a European ticket as well as keeping the pace in the Golden shoe race.
Alex Iwobi had been Everton’s brightest spot in a campaign that has been anything but impressive for the Premier League club.
Iwobi himself had also improved his game and was considered in an exclusive group of elite midfielders even beyond England.
Lethal and consistent, Paul Onuachu towered both physically over most in the Jupiler League and also comfortably looks over others in yet another Golden shoe race he commandeered.
All five players have been selected in the maiden edition of the Football Live’s “Best of the Year Award”.
The award is in recognition of the impacts of these Nigerian Men’s NT players, who stayed consistent in the year under review.
Shortlisted from a pretty sizable pool, these exceptional players were adjudged the very top performers by FL’s analysts.
In deciding the winner; first ever FL BOTY recipient, in house judges will deliberate and vote, while also the fans will be given a chance to participate in the process.
For the fans, a voting process commenced on all FL’s social media channels on Monday, January 9th, 2023.
Meanwhile, fans can continue to vote for their choice of best performer(s) on the website where the poll has also been been included.
