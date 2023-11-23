What Should NFF, Peseiro New Year’s Resolutions Be?

Has there been any other time when the confidence in a Coach and his team have been at an all time low like it is with Jose Peseiro and the Super Eagles?
The 63 year-old whose sole mandate now is to get Nigeria the Africa Cup of Nations trophy has lost public confidence and within the NFF ranks, there’s audible discontent.
Such is the crisis which looms with under 50 days before the Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast kicks off.
Peseiro’s short term deal negotiated and financed by the Ministry of Sports was a necessary but inconvenient marriage foisted on the NFF due in part to the 2021 fiasco – when Gernot Rohr was sacked only weeks to the AFCON and the attendant consequences.
The second and perhaps more cogent concern is the paucity of funds and needless indebtedness to Peseiro if his $70,000 contract were to be terminated before February when it expires.