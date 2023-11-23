What Should NFF, Peseiro New Year’s Resolutions Be?

Super Eagles
Super Eagles line up before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers against Lesotho. Photo | NGSuper_Eagles

Has there been any other time when the confidence in a Coach and his team have been at an all time low like it is with Jose Peseiro and the Super Eagles?

The 63 year-old whose sole mandate now is to get Nigeria the Africa Cup of Nations trophy has lost public confidence and within the NFF ranks, there’s audible discontent.

 

Such is the crisis which looms with under 50 days before the Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast kicks off.

 

Peseiro’s short term deal negotiated and financed by the Ministry of Sports was a necessary but inconvenient marriage foisted on the NFF due in part to the 2021 fiasco – when Gernot Rohr was sacked only weeks to the AFCON and the attendant consequences.

The second and perhaps more cogent concern is the paucity of funds and needless indebtedness to Peseiro if his $70,000 contract were to be terminated before February when it expires.

 

At least on his part Peseiro is showing commitment to the deal as best as he possibly can, but it’s still a win-win however the biscuit cracks for the Coruche-born manager.

In the wake of an alleged contract negotiation with Zamalek SC, Jose Peseiro’s PR machine kicked into motion to reiterate his unflinching resolve – which is to see out his current deal.

Of course he would have it no other way, but the performance of his team in the early days of Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying campaign is raising bigger storms than the budget of any PR mill can wish or wash away.

In the past, the NFF had cut Coaches off for less, or gone the extra mile to send a Technical Director abroad just to prove that its employee applied for another job – he was subsequently fired, a certain Stephen Keshi.

Hopefully, the new NFF won’t rock its own boat and cause it to sink off shore, but it shouldn’t sit idly by either because a healthy bottom line is riding on it.

From an economic standpoint, the bottom line of many stakeholders will take multiple hits, and chiefly because of the uninspiring performances of the Super Eagles.

But the NFF itself might come out worse off owing to the “failing brand” which it now seems to be more known as.

There are those within the glass house who are pushing for a complete overhaul of the team after the quest of Cote d’Ivoire, one that’s ambitious enough to re-calibrate the policy around the invitation of players for the Super Eagles in particular.

Calls led by “former” captain, Ahmed Musa and quote attributed to top echelon FA Chieftains about the desire of “foreign born players” and the need to “trust in the local league” are just a few pointers.

However, none of these will have an immediate positive impact on the Super Eagles unless Peseiro himself takes a look in the mirror.

Jose Peseiro’s biggest success yet with the team is qualifying for the AFCON, if he means to “Do it Again” by guiding Nigeria to a fourth title, then he needs a hard reset.

Players selection hasn’t quite been on merit in some cases; his trusted wards have let him down in performance, but the Gaffer seems adamant.

He has also not been assertive or shown that he is willing to wield the axe if his stars don’t raise their game.

Peseiro keeps making excuses for mediocre performances even with the noose tightening on him.

Tactically, the Portuguese needs to tweak his style, be more practical and direct, the African continent is a difficult terrain even for a Coach of his standing.

In African football possession football don’t win you plaudits or points if they don’t translate to goals. The Super Eagles suffer a deficit of goals in crucial games and concede rather cheaply.

The team is grappling with inconsistency at the back without its leaders and the midfield experiment much like the back is a sore sight.

Apparently, Nigeria’s squad is over packed and imbalanced upfront, but the stats show Victor Osimhen’s absence is a problem for Peseiro – (against African opposition) 1 win 3 draws 6 goals scored and 5 conceded.

With the stats stacked against his 18-month reign as Super Eagles coach, the 63 year-old has barely done enough to inspire confidence.

So, Jose Peseiro needs a big statement as do the NFF to change the air of negativity and lack of belief in the Super Eagles – as their new year resolution.

