What Gernot Rohr said after Nigeria’s “Interesting” test match against Cameroon

We had a problem to build the defence so we played, the first time with Valentine and he did very well, we finished the match with Simon Moses, who is a winger in the left back position. We didn’t concede a goal.

I’m very happy for Valentine; a lot of people did not understand why he was with us, he showed today the reason why he can play with us. He did very well with his left foot in central defence.

The result is not the most important in these friendlies, the most important is to test some players to see some new faces, which was the case again today. We didn’t want to concede a goal, we wanted to score but we could not.

When you’re missing players like Osimhen, like Chukwueze, Aribo, Kalu, like Henry it’s not easy. But they did well, we had a lot of chances in these two games but we couldn’t score.

We missed a little of realism in front of goal, but the match today was interesting. It was the last match of the season for a lot of them, they came in the middle of the holidays to work hard for ten days with us and the fruits of the work will come.

I think we’ll be ready in September for our world cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde.

Francis Uzoho Injured

He was injured, he came this morning with a painful leg and he told me coach, I cannot make it.