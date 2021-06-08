What Gernot Rohr said after Nigeria’s “Interesting” test match against Cameroon

Nigeria and Cameroon played a stalemate in the second test game between the sides in the space of four days.
The five times African champions won the first-leg 1-0 courtesy an Andre Zambo Anguissa strike.
In the second fixture, neither side found the back of the net in what was truly a drab affair at the Stadion Wiener Neustadt on Tuesday.
Speaking after the game, Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr addressed some of the challenges his team faced.
The 67 year-old also spoke about the Eagles’ return to action in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers come September.
What Gernot Rohr said:
We had a problem to build the defence so we played, the first time with Valentine and he did very well, we finished the match with Simon Moses, who is a winger in the left back position. We didn’t concede a goal.
I’m very happy for Valentine; a lot of people did not understand why he was with us, he showed today the reason why he can play with us. He did very well with his left foot in central defence.
The result is not the most important in these friendlies, the most important is to test some players to see some new faces, which was the case again today. We didn’t want to concede a goal, we wanted to score but we could not.
When you’re missing players like Osimhen, like Chukwueze, Aribo, Kalu, like Henry it’s not easy. But they did well, we had a lot of chances in these two games but we couldn’t score.
We missed a little of realism in front of goal, but the match today was interesting. It was the last match of the season for a lot of them, they came in the middle of the holidays to work hard for ten days with us and the fruits of the work will come.
I think we’ll be ready in September for our world cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde.
Francis Uzoho Injured
He was injured, he came this morning with a painful leg and he told me coach, I cannot make it.
Peter Olayinka Injured
Like Olayinka, we wanted to start with him, so yesterday we tried with him, but he got injured in training, but it’s not a big injury. But we don’t take any risks i don’t want to let players return with injuries to their homes, go on holiday or return to their clubs.
Team Spirit
Everybody made a good job today. We could bring in some new players, we had a defence in the end with a winger in the left back position.
The players are really very, very, very motivated.
What we can say now is that I don’t only have 30 players, I have 45 now because from the first list I made 16 couldn’t make it but then we found 12 other players to come in the last moment by car from Hungary, Czechoslovakia.
So, we have some boys who are really proud to be with us and we can be grateful that they could give us at least 17 players for the camp and on the field to play these our two goalkeepers.
Message to the Fans and the World Cup qualifiers
The fans are welcome, we hope that the fans can come to the stadium in September that this crazy pandemic which is making things difficult for everybody will allow them to be with us. We have to start well in Lagos in the Teslim Balogun stadium.
In the beginning of September we only have a few days to prepare and four days later we have to play in Cape Verde.
The two first matches are very, very important.
When you saw the result of Cape Verde against Cameroon they beat them 3-1 on their synthetic pitch, we know already that it’ll be a very difficult match.