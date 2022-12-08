What are the Positives of eSports Betting?

eSports are no longer a niche hobby for kids. Millions of people play video games on a daily basis, and an even greater number constantly watch streams and tournaments. And the number of eSports followers continues to grow each day. Professional players have proven to society that games like Dota 2, League of Legends, and CS:GO can be on par with sports like soccer, basketball, and tennis. And if you reach this height of success, money will be inevitably involved. As of now, betting on eSports is offered on nearly every wagering platform. For example, you can read about a popular bookmaker, bet365, here.

In this article, we will cover the advantages and positives of eSports wagering and how it affects the gambling market. Let’s start with the benefits right away.

Offering Non-Standard Betting Options

While popular sports, such as football or basketball, have relatively simple rules, many video games feature really complex ones. The examples include Dota 2, Warcraft III, and League of Legends. This allows bookmakers to offer more betting options compared to traditional sports. For example, you can wager on who will draw the first blood or destroy a tower or other similar object first.

Keep in mind that in order to take advantage of such a variety of betting markets, you must understand and have experience with the game. Some of these options can be confusing and easier to lose for bettors without knowledge. You can also place your wagers on players instead of teams. Obviously, traditional options are still available. This results in more versatility and a larger variety of betting markets.

Attracting New Users to Betting Platforms

The fans and viewers of eSports make up a sizable percentage of online users. More than 125 million people actively play League of Legends, and tens of millions play Valorant and Dota 2. And this demographic mainly consists of younger people compared to the ones that usually participate in traditional gambling and wagering.

Betting platforms are quite interested in attracting this young audience to their services. The majority of these people have never seen a betting platform before. And basically, it’s a win-win situation where bookmakers get a huge influx of new bettors, i.e., they get more money. And as for the bettors themselves, they receive a large portion of new emotions from not only watching their favorite games but also from riding a rollercoaster on their nerves thanks to their real money being involved in the process.

Unique Promotions and Bonuses

eSports betting can provide punters with one-of-a-kind themed bonuses. They often revolve around certain events and feature distinct themes. A good example of such a promotion can be found at 1xBet with its “eSports bonus calendar,” which helps you find the cybermatch of the day with a special bonus each day. This is mainly done as a way to attract eSports fans to betting websites since they usually don’t have any experience with classic wagering, as was described in the previous paragraph.

This Market is Still Growing and Evolving

While eSports are bigger than ever, there’s still a lot of opportunity for growth. Their betting market is far from mature. Moreover, new games appear all the time, and more people get interested in them. All of this means that there’s even more money coming.

Accessibility

It’s much easier to watch eSports compared to regular ones. Live streaming is well developed for online use, and numerous platforms such as Twitch and YouTube already provide this experience. This is quite different from the world of regular sports, which often involves using paid and expensive streaming solutions and licenses.

Another important point is that eSports are played year-round. They don’t depend on weather, and even large championships can be held even during lockdowns, as was proven during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Live betting is even more commonplace in the world of eSports betting compared to other online wagering disciplines. Some games can be quite unpredictable, and the events are watched in real time by millions of viewers.

Conclusion

The growing popularity of eSports has a positive impact on both bettors and bookmakers. These games affect the world of online wagering and gambling in various ways, from providing new options and getting millions of new users for the platforms to increasing active competition between the bookmakers, which eventually leads to improvements in both the quality and quantity of betting services around the world. And if you’re new to the gambling industry, keep in mind that such a journey can be quite addictive, so play responsibly and gamble in accordance with your budget.