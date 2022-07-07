What a Gift! Super Falcons Youngster could mark CAF Award Nominations with WAFCON Debut

Monday Gift (L) with her Nigerian teammates. Photo | Twitter (GiftMonday21)

Nigerian sensation, Monday Gift is still waiting for her big moment with the Super Falcons at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, but she got two nominations in the CAF Awards.

Monday has nominated for Best Young Player and Interclub Player of the Year, both of which she is a major contender for.
The 20 year-old is with Nigeria’s Women NT in the WAFCON, her first appearance at the tournament and is one of the team’s biggest prospects.
In a tweet, Wednesday, the former FC Robo player celebrated her nominations.

 

 

Meanwhile, Nigeria returns to action in the WAFCON for their second group game against Botswana and Monday could get some game time.
Kick off is 9pm at the Stade Prince Moulay Al Hassan in Rabat.

