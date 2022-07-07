What a Gift! Super Falcons Youngster could mark CAF Award Nominations with WAFCON Debut

Nigerian sensation, Monday Gift is still waiting for her big moment with the Super Falcons at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, but she got two nominations in the CAF Awards.
Monday has nominated for Best Young Player and Interclub Player of the Year, both of which she is a major contender for.
The 20 year-old is with Nigeria’s Women NT in the WAFCON, her first appearance at the tournament and is one of the team’s biggest prospects.
In a tweet, Wednesday, the former FC Robo player celebrated her nominations.
Wow, I’m speechless and so overwhelmed. Never in my wildest dreams did I believe I would be shortlisted, let alone of getting double nominations. I’m grateful to God and honoured for this incredible and generous recognition. This is for you all supporting me #CAFAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/3jnA4xp0pI
— Gift Monday (@GiftMonday21) July 6, 2022