What a Dummy! Balogun’s Cheeky Move in Training beats Ahmed Musa

Leon Balogun appears sharp and ready to go on Friday when Nigeria hosts Sierra Leone in one of their AFCON 2022 qualifier.

Balogun, 31, has been first choice center back for Manager Gernot Rohr whenever he stays fit and that looks like the case ahead of this decisive game.

A victory for Nigeria will inch the team three points closer to securing a ticket for their 19th appearance at the tournament.

On the eve of the game the Super Eagles had one last training session and Balogun show some impressive feint moves to beat the speedster Ahmed Musa.

It was a skill that impressed the 6.2ft CB himself and would have left Musa with a red face.

To add salt to injury Balogun tweeted a picture of him reeling away from the Winger with a cheeky caption.

Nigeria take on Sierra Leone at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in the first-leg and four days later the sides will clash again in the second-leg in Freetown.