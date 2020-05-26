Westerhoff Dropped Kanu, Taribo and Babayaro from 1994 World Cup Squad – Amun

Former Nigeria coach Fani Amun has disclosed that he had an agreement with former Super Eagles coach Clemens Westerhoff to include some members of his 1993 FIFA U-17 world cup winning team in the squad to the USA 94.

Amun led the Golden Eaglets squad that included Kanu Nwankwo, Wilson Oruma, Celestine Babayaro and others to win FIFA U-17 world cup glory in Japan 1993, beating Ghana 2-0 in the final.

Amun who scouted several players for the Dutchman during his time as Super Eagles head coach revealed Nwankwo Kanu, Celestine Babayaro, Karibe Ojigwe and Taribo were supposed to be in the squad to USA 94 FIFA senior world cup, but they were later left out the party for unknown reasons.

“I scouted players and discovered several for Clemens Westerhoff,” he said.

“Karibe Ojigwe, Kanu Nwankwo, Taribo West and Celestine Babayaro were all supposed to make the 1994 world cup squad. That was the agreement I had with Westerhoff,” he told footballlive.ng.

After their omission from the team, Kanu Nwankwo, Taribo and Celestine Babayaro were later included in the 1996 Olympics squad that won gold medals for Nigeria.

The trio later became very important players for the Super Eagles for years and they went on feature at the 1998 and 2002 FIFA World Cup.