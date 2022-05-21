West Ham in Talks for Dort after Rangers’ Nigeria Star

Adebanjo
Calvin Bassey applauds Rangers fans after the final whistle of the Scottish Premiership match against Celtic at Celtic Park. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Calvin Bassey is reportedly on the transfer wish list of several clubs including Premier League side West Ham United.

West Ham are said to have approached Rangers to open talks on a possible deal for Bassey.
The 22 year-old Defender who had a breakthrough season in 2022 featured in the Europa League final and was had an outstanding performance.
Per Official_T40, H/T ExWHUEmployee wrote:
”I have been told by several reliable sources that several Premier League clubs including West Ham United are interested in the services of Calvin Bassey.”

In all competitions this season, the Nigeria has made 49 appearances and registered 6 assists.
On Saturday, he’d likely return to the starting line up for Rangers in the Scottish Cup against Hearts.
Rangers Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst prefers the youngster as a LCB, but the former Leicester City Bassey prospect can also play as RCB and primarily as an LB.

