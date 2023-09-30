West Brom Win Big, Ajayi Out

West Brom pulled shock result on Saturday in the Championship fixture against unbeaten Preston at Deepdale.
Preston were the only team without an L after eight round of matches in the division, heading into Saturday’s game.
In addition, Carlos Corberán was without Oluwasemilogo Ajayi for the trip.
During his pre-match presser, West Brom boss, Corberán said, “The only player who hasn’t completed a full and normal week is Semi Ajayi.
“Semi Ajayi will train as normal on Friday. The two days previous to that he had been training separately with the physios because he took a knock to his ankle in the final moments of our match with Millwall.”
The player was evaluated and initially included in the matchday squad, but the coach made a last minute decision to drop the Nigerian.
However, the defender wasn’t missed after all, and the Baggies were brutal all through the game.
The visitors scored two goals in each half to secure a huge victory, their first in five games after three straight draws and a defeat.
West Brom will now hope to keep this momentum when they welcome Sheffield Wednesday to the Hawthorns on Tuesday.
Corberán is without a win at home in their last two games and will fancy their chances against Wednesday, who are bottom.of the division with no wins from nine games and a record of 2 draws 7 Loses.