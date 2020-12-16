West Brom Sacks Slaven Bilic

West Bromwich Albion have fired their Manager Slaven Bilic after a disappointing start to the English Premier League season.

Bilic, who helped the Baggies gain promotion from the Championship last season, was sacked along with his coaching staff.

A club statement on Tuesday confirmed the decision to sever ties with the 52 year-old Croatian.

The statement read in part:

“Albion would like to thank Slaven and his coaching staff for their efforts in achieving promotion last season and wishes them all well in the future.”

There had been suggestions Bilic would get the sack prior his last game on Tuesday night, but a hard fought 1-1 draw against Manchester City at the Etihad proved too little too late.

West Brom’s Nigerian center back Semi Ajayi was a key member of Bilic’s squad, but they’ll now wait for the appointment of a new Manager, with reports suggesting the club has contacted Sam Allardyce.

The Baggies are currently 19th in the Premier League table with seven points from 13 fixtures.