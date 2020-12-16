West Brom Manager Bilic “Proud” of Ajayi and co after Manchester City draw

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic praised Semi Ajayi and his teammates after the side earned a deserved point against Manchester City on Tuesday.

Ajayi put in a good shift for the Baggies and was denied a first premier league goal.

The Center half’s deflected effort off Ruben Dias in the 43rd minutes of the match helped his side earn a point at the Etihad Stadium.

Speaking after the game, Manager Slaven Bilic said he is proud of the team.

“I’m really proud of the boys. Before the game we asked them to believe, to work hard for each other, to try to frustrate City and wait for our chance to penetrate and create chances- and we did everything.

“We defended as a unit, individually, and that is what you need if you are to come to the Etihad and get anything out of the game.

“We’ve played some really good stuff against the big teams – Chelsea, Tottenham Manchester United – but were disappointed coming away empty handed. It was important today not only to put in a good performance but to be rewarded with a point.” He said.

The point also saw West Bromwich Albion ended a 13-game losing streak against Manchester City in the Premier League, since a 0-0 draw in December 2011.