West Brom contract saga over, Oluwasemilogo Ajayi reveals next Mission

Oluwasemilogo Ajayi revealed talks with West Brom over a contract extension was on for a long time, perhaps a necessary situation as the Nigerian was in his final year and needed assurances in the future.
Ajayi penned a two year extension, Monday, and feels certain now that he will be an important player even if the Baggies managed to gain promotion to the Premier League in 2024.
In the just concluded campaign, the CB started as a bit part player under Valérien Ismaël, but a change in Management saw Ajayi reinstated as a regular. He went on to make 31 appearances in the League.
Speaking about the new deal Ajayi said, “I’m really, really pleased to secure my future here at this football club.