West Brom contract saga over, Oluwasemilogo Ajayi reveals next Mission

Nigeria's defender Semi Ajayi. (Photo by DANIEL BELOUMOU OLOMO/AFP via Getty Images)

Oluwasemilogo Ajayi revealed talks with West Brom over a contract extension was on for a long time, perhaps a necessary situation as the Nigerian was in his final year and needed assurances in the future.

Ajayi penned a two year extension, Monday, and feels certain now that he will be an important player even if the Baggies managed to gain promotion to the Premier League in 2024.

 

In the just concluded campaign, the CB started as a bit part player under Valérien Ismaël, but a change in Management saw Ajayi reinstated as a regular. He went on to make 31 appearances in the League.
Speaking about the new deal Ajayi said, “I’m really, really pleased to secure my future here at this football club.

 

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time here, through the highs and the lows, and I’m excited about the future.
“The talks have been going on for a very long time so I’m glad we’ve finally got it all sorted.”
In his last Premier League campaign the Nigerian CB scored two big goals – against Liverpool and Wolves -something he wants to do again with the Baggies.
“I can now look forward to next season and doing my best to try and help this club get back to the Premier League.”
“We didn’t have the best of seasons last year, but they’ve still stuck by us. We want to pay that support back next year by winning promotion and giving them plenty to cheer about.
“I’m excited to part of the future here. I think it was a similar situation when I signed three years ago, with about eight or nine new players coming in that summer.
“The boss and the club have spoken a lot about having an influx of young and hungry players who have something to prove. It’s always exciting to see which players join your club in the summer and I’m no different.
“Hopefully we can bring players in who are going to kick us on and I’m excited to see what the new season brings.”

