West Brom Boss Sam Allardyce declares “we are a match for anyone” after wins over Chelsea and Southampton

West Brom Manager Sam Allardyce has charged his players to keep their winning form in the hope that the team avoids relegation.

The Baggies dispatched Southampton 3-0 on Monday night at the Hawthorns to record their first back to back victories this season and further boost survival hopes.

Goals from Matheus Pereira (32′), Matt Phillips (35′) and Callum Robinson (69′) saw the side follow up on their 5-2 win over Chelsea last weekend.

In his post match reaction Sam Allardyce said, “The lads have been playing as well as this for a long time without getting the wins to finish teams off.

“The players are enjoying their football more and more because they are winning games now.

“We just need to keep winning games. We can’t slip up. Let’s keep winning and see what happens.

“The players have handled the pressure well. The pressure has grown on them but they’ve handled it by beating Chelsea and Southampton.

“At this level of performance, we are a match for anyone. We saw that with Manchester United. Everton we shouldn’t have lost to and then we went to Chelsea and won.

“We are starting to score goals now and we’ve got a lot better defensively.”

The Relegation battlers have conceded 5 goals since the 1-1 draw against Manchester United, keeping 4 clean sheets in the process.

“We’ll continue to fight and continue to keep our fingers crossed that other teams have lost,” said the Manager.

IS SEMI AJAYI STILL RELEVANT IN ALLARDYCE’S PLANS?

Last night Allardyce introduced Center back Semi Ajayi from the bench, with five minutes of regular time left to play.

The Nigerian returned to the starting XI against Chelsea after getting bench roles in the previous four games since his red card against Burnley.

West Brom won a game, lost two and posted one draw in that time. Ajayi’s return coincides with the team’s winning run.

There were talks of a potential move for the CB if West Brom were relegated this season, albeit he his current deal at the club runs until 2023.