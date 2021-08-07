West Brom Boss Ismael snubs Ajayi in opening game of the Season against Bournemouth

West Brom came from behind twice in each half against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium to earn a point in the opening game of the 2021-22 Championship season.

The Baggies were on the back foot for some part of the game, their defence tested and Semi Ajayi was on the bench for the entire game as it ended 1-1.

Ajayi, who is rumored to be on his way out of the club if an offer from any top division side comes, had started most of the pre-season friendly, but was left on the bench by manager Valerien Ismael.

In his post-match presser the Frenchman spoke on the action of the team as a collective and more philosophical about the mentality they must bring, however there was no mention of the 27 yer-old Nigeria International.

“It was our purpose to make a statement and say ‘This is West Brom. This is us. This is our way and our new style.’ It was important for us to start well and start strong and show a massive desire.

“I think in the first half, we were completely under control. Bournemouth were clinical with their first shot on target which they scored. But it was our fault, we were not clinical with the second ball, with the clearances and they punished us.

“I think throughout the game we saw already our mentality. We came back from behind two times. We kept the intensity high. We solved some issues we had in the game.

“We wanted three points, but we got one point. With the performance we made, every point and every win we can get will seal our way.”

“We want to be a complete team, in possession and out of possession and on set pieces. This is the championship and you need to be able to score at any moment. We are dangerous in all situations and that gives us a great feeling. We can score anytime and we need to push all the time for 90+ minutes.”