Players Abroad West Brom boss believes Ajayi is Premier League Caliber By Moses Ojewunmi - September 13, 2022 Harry Kane (R) pressures Semi Ajayi (C) during the EPL football match between West Brom and Tottenham. (Photo by DAVE THOMPSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) West Brom Manager Steve Bruce believes Oluwasemilogo Ajayi has what it takes to excel in the English Premier League. Ajayi played in the Premier League with the Baggies two seasons ago, but the Club were relegated to the Championship by the end of the 2020 season. Subsequently, Steve Bruce was appointed and given the task to lead the team back to the top tier of English football and Ajayi had been arguably one of the best players in the squad. Speaking on the quality of the Nigerian, Bruce said the defender is vital to his project at the Hawthorns. "I believe he has all the attributes needed to be a Premier League defender in terms of what we want to do and the rebuild which needs to happen," the manager stated. The Arsenal academy graduate joined West Brom from Rotherham United in 2019 and has played 117 games for the club, scoring nine times.