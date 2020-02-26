West Brom 2-0 Preston: Bilic Praises Semi Ajayi and Co for “Mature Performance”

West Bromwich Albion manager Slaven Bilic has heaped praises on Nigerian defender Semi Ajayi and his teammates for a decent performance against Preston North End.

The Baggies defeated the struggling Preston at the Hawthorne on Wednesday to extend their lead on the table to six points, thanks to goals from Callum Robson-Kanu and Jake Livermore.

Bilic who is now on the verge of guiding the club back to the premier league praised the player once again and labelled their performance as matured and masterclass.

“It was a very mature performance. We looked in control and on the front foot. People are talking about routine but we made it like that. We were playing against a team that normally has great intensity and maybe the best in the division in transition,” He told journalists after the game.

“We did to them what they were going to do to us – the intensity, pressing, second balls – all of that gave us a platform to catch them in transition,” He concluded.

Meanwhile Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi played the entire duration of the game and helped the club to another clean sheet.

Ajayi and his teammates are sitting comfortable on the English championship table with 69 points from 35 matches so far.