Werder Bremen snaps up Young Nigerian Defender

SV Werder Bremen have completed the signing of Nigerian youngster, Kelechi Daniel Ihendu.
Ihendu, 17, joined the club from RB Leipzig and the deal was announced, Sunday, by Clemens Fritz, Bremen’s head of professional football.
“We’re pleased to have signed a talented young centre-back in Daniel. He’s got a really good physique, is strong in the air and gets stuck in too. We’re confident that he will take the next steps in his career here with us,” the statement read.
More young talent joining the ranks 👊
We are delighted to announce that 17-year-old Daniel Ihendu has signed for the Green-Whites from RB Leipzig’s youth set-up. ✍️
Welcome, Daniel! 💚#werder pic.twitter.com/jghPwcnral
— SV Werder Bremen EN (@werderbremen_en) June 18, 2023