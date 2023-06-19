Werder Bremen snaps up Young Nigerian Defender

By
Adeoluwa Olaniyi
Daniel Ihendu, Werder Bremen
Daniel Ihendu has joined Werder Bremen. Photo | Twitter (werderbremen_en)

SV Werder Bremen have completed the signing of Nigerian youngster, Kelechi Daniel Ihendu.

Ihendu, 17, joined the club from RB Leipzig and the deal was announced, Sunday, by Clemens Fritz, Bremen’s head of professional football.

 

 

“We’re pleased to have signed a talented young centre-back in Daniel. He’s got a really good physique, is strong in the air and gets stuck in too. We’re confident that he will take the next steps in his career here with us,” the statement read.

 

 

Ihendu will begin his training with the U23s and will also work with the first team regularly starting from July 5th.

The club is confident the Youngster will take the next steps in his career with Bremen.

Daniel Ihendu moved to Leipzig in 2018 from Tennis Borussia Berlin’s academy and has played for RB’s U17s and U19s.

The player himself expressed his excitement about the new challenge and is confident that Bremen is the right step for his development.

“I’m looking forward to my time in Bremen and I’m certain that this is the right step for my development,” he said.

