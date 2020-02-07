Werder Bremen Completes Signing of Felix Agu

German club Werder Bremen have announced their signing of Felix Agu from second division side VfL Osnabrück ahead of next season.

Agu, 20, is one of the fastest rising stars in German football and plays as a full-back for VfL Osnabrück and has now made the move to the elite division.

Felix Agu will only join up with the River Islanders next summer after his contract with the current Club expire at the end of the this season.

Werder Bremen confirmed that the reliable defender put pen to paper for a 4 year contract with the club.

Meanwhile Agu is still eligible to play for Nigeria at the senior national team because he has made not been called by Joachim Low into the German national team.

Lobi Stars Youngster Delighted with Progress

Nigerian midfielder Tamara Ezekiel is delighted with his progress and development with Lobi Stars.

Ezekiel, 18, who made his debut last season in the Nigeria’s top flight league has developed into one of the best all round action players in the country.

The player was handed his first appearance for Lobi Stars last year by late coach Solomon Ogbeide and he has not look back ever since.

He revealed the secret behind his consistency in an exclusive interview with footballlive.

“I’m satisfied with how my career is going with Lobi Stars, I’m happy at the club, because I got the chance to develop myself at one of the best club in Nigeria.”

Tamara, who grew up in Alimosho local government area in Lagos State, added that the playing for huge like Lobi Stars has made him better.

“Although it has not been easy, but the challenges that comes with playing for Lobi Stars has made me better and I’m still improving.”

Ezekiel who has scored once in the league from his defensive midfield position, concluded by speaking on the title chance of the Pride of Benue.

“Yes, the league is still wide open, we have been unlucky in last few games, lost narrowly to Jigawa Golden Stars and another undeserved draw against Rangers at home, but we are not worried because every team will drop points at a point.”