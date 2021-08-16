Werder Bremen 1-4 Paderborn: Collins grabs assist, rates high in easy win

Jamilu Collins provided one assist and did a yeoman’s job to help Paderborn to a comfortable 4-1 away to Werder Bremen at the weekend.

Collins had a good game, putting in a shift on the defensive end with good numbers in tackles, clearances, blocks and aerial duels.

The Nigerian was one of the best players not just in his half but for the entire duration on both sides.

He set up Felix Platte for the first goal inside the opening Nine minutes. Platte got his second Eight minutes later from a Sven Michel assist.

Michel then turned goalscorer in the 36th minute as the visitors coasted to a 3-goal lead in the first-half.

Werder Bremen reduced the deficit by one in the second, Niklas Schmidt (56′) attempted to make a contest out of the game, however, the three-goal lead was restored three minutes later.

Ron Schallenberg found the back of the net, the bow on the team’s solid performance on matchday 3 in the German Bundesliga 2.

Paderborn climbed to fifth in the table with a win and two draws.