Well Deserved! Super Eagles Players “Happy” Rohr is Staying On

Gernot Rohr has long penned a contract extension with the NFF that’ll keep him on the job until the Summer of 2022 and Winger Moses Simon insists its a well deserved second chance for the Gaffer.

Rohr guided Nigeria to the 2018 World Cup in Russia and a year later picked bronze at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The German signed two and half year deal after a long delay which cast doubts over the NFF wanting him to stay on but Simon, who was part of Nigeria’s team to the 2019 AFCON, says Rohr deserved the new contract.

“We are happy that they gave him a new contract because he deserves it and everybody knows he deserves it,” he told footballlive.

“He brought a lot of competition to the team and I believe he will continue with this.”