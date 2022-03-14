We will not play beautiful football against Ghana – Amunike

Super Eagles chief Coach Emmanuel Amunike has suggested the team will not focus on playing beautiful football against Ghana, but expects the Coach will come up with a strategy for the games against Ghana.

Amunike, who has previously worked with the U17 national team, was named in the Eagles coaching crew last month after Nigeria’s ill-fated AFCON campaign in Cameroon.

But ahead of the World Cup qualifiers against Ghana, the 51 year-old expects he can impact the senior team and Nigeria’s ambition to reach the tournament in Qatar.

In an interview with former Super Eagles LB, Ifeanyi Udeze on the latter’s show, No Holds Barred on Brila FM, the Coach hinted that the work will be about instilling an identity in the team.

“Of course I like good football,” Amunike said. “But for all those who like good football we know there are two parts that are very crucial; the offensive and defensive aspects.”

“Right now though I’m in Spain and when I return home I will sit with the Eguavoen and talk about not what is good for me as a Coach but for the team.”

“We’ll look at the players we invited that will give us what we expect from this tie. The game we’ll play against Ghana will be a different one; it’s a two legged game and the important thing is to manage the games very well, not just about playing beautiful football.

“But we’ll try our best – and I know I will work with someone – I hope, while I’m here now I can bring positive changes into the team.”